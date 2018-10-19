Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: October 18-19, 2018

October 19, 2018

 

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

 

PACHECO, BRANDON GENE

Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3146, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

DANDRIDGE, RICHARD LEE

Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3145, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3145, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

 

KING, CHELSEA LYNN

Age: 25
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3144, CASH, $1000, Court: District Court
  • Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3144, CASH, $1000, Court: District Court

 

PACHECO, ROBERT JOSHUA

Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3143, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3143, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

MAES, ROBERT DANIEL

Age: 35
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-10-18
Scheduled Release: 2018-10-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

 

PERKINS, JAMES KEVIN

Age: 55
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3142, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

