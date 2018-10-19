Sweetwater County Arrests: October 18-19, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

PACHECO, BRANDON GENE Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-10-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #3146, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-10-19RSPD

DANDRIDGE, RICHARD LEE Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-10-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #3145, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #3145, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-10-18RSPD

KING, CHELSEA LYNN Age: 25

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-10-18

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #3144, CASH, $1000, Court: District Court

Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #3144, CASH, $1000, Court: District Court

2018-10-18SCSO PACHECO, ROBERT JOSHUA Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-10-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #3143, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #3143, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-10-18RSPD MAES, ROBERT DANIEL Age: 35

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2018-10-18

Scheduled Release: 2018-10-23 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

SCSO PERKINS, JAMES KEVIN Age: 55

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-10-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #3142, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-10-18RSPD