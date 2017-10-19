Sweetwater County Arrests: October 18, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
Hector Moreno
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #719, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
Raymond Carothers
Age: 26
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2017-10-18
Scheduled Release: 2017-10-21
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
Ashley Smith
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-10-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #720, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
Amanda Jennings
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #721, SURETY OR CASH, $970, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Shoplifting – Conceals – 3rd Offense
- Status: , Bond: #721, SURETY OR CASH, $970, Court: RS Municipal Court
Steven Macy
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: , Bond: #722, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: , Bond: #722, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
David Lake II
Age: 18
Address: GILLETTE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: , Bond: #724, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #723, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
