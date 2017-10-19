Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: October 18, 2017

October 19, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

Hector Moreno

Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #719, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

Raymond Carothers

Age: 26
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2017-10-18
Scheduled Release: 2017-10-21
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER

 

Ashley Smith

Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-10-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #720, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

 

Amanda Jennings

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #721, SURETY OR CASH, $970, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Shoplifting – Conceals – 3rd Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #721, SURETY OR CASH, $970, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

Steven Macy

Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #722, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #722, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

David Lake II

Age: 18
Address: GILLETTE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
    • Status: , Bond: #724, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #723, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

