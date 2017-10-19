Sweetwater County Arrests: October 18, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Hector Moreno

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-10-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #719, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Raymond Carothers Age: 26 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2017-10-18 Scheduled Release: 2017-10-21 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER

Ashley Smith Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2017-10-18 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #720, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

Amanda Jennings Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-18 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #721, SURETY OR CASH, $970, Court: RS Municipal Court

Shoplifting – Conceals – 3rd Offense Status: , Bond: #721, SURETY OR CASH, $970, Court: RS Municipal Court

Steven Macy Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-18 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 2nd+ Offense Status: , Bond: #722, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: , Bond: #722, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

David Lake II Age: 18 Address: GILLETTE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-18 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: , Bond: #724, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #723, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

