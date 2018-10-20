Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: October 19-20, 2018

TOPICS:

October 20, 2018

 

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

 

LIPARI, JUDY ANN

Age: 62
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-10-19
Scheduled Release: 2018-10-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

HUGHES, DAVID MICHAEL

Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-10-19
Released: 2018-10-19
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Careless Driving with Accident (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3150, CASH, $370, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

 

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: October 19-20, 2018"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.