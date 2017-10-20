Sweetwater County Arrests: October 19, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
Cory Hendrickson
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
- Status: , Bond: #725, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
- Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: , Bond: #726, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court West
Dallas Allen
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: , Bond: #729, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court West
Scott Nelson
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #730, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
- Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: , Bond: #731, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court West
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #733, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #732, CASH, $325, Court: Circuit Court East
Dalton Cunningham
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #734, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court East
Eric Schouboe
Age: 48
Address: PINEDALE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-19
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Prohibited Parking – Outside Business/Residence Districts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #735, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Safety Belts Required to be Used – Driver
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #735, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #735, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #735, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #735, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
Edward Brashier
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #736, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court
Matthew Wedgewood
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-10-19
Scheduled Release: 2017-11-16
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Intimidation to Promote Interest of Gang
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court
Dylan Torres
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #740, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
Ezeikel Ward
Age: 37
Address: NAMPA, ID
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-19
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Pedestrian Under Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #741, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
