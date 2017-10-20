Sweetwater County Arrests: October 19, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Cory Hendrickson

Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-10-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: , Bond: #725, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: , Bond: #726, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court West

Dallas Allen Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-19 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: , Bond: #729, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court West

Scott Nelson Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-19 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #730, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: , Bond: #731, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court West

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: , Bond: #733, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Warrant Arrest Status: , Bond: #732, CASH, $325, Court: Circuit Court East

Dalton Cunningham Age: 18 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-19 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #734, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court East

Eric Schouboe Age: 48 Address: PINEDALE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-19 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Prohibited Parking – Outside Business/Residence Districts Status: PENDING, Bond: #735, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Safety Belts Required to be Used – Driver Status: PENDING, Bond: #735, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #735, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #735, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #735, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Edward Brashier Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-19 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #736, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court

Matthew Wedgewood Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2017-10-19 Scheduled Release: 2017-11-16 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Intimidation to Promote Interest of Gang Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court

Dylan Torres Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-19 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #740, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Ezeikel Ward Age: 37 Address: NAMPA, ID Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-19 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Pedestrian Under Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #741, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

