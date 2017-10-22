Sweetwater County Arrests: October 21, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Christopher Leckie

Age: 39

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-10-21

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: Burglary From Vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #753, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Angela Muntanu Age: 30 Address: COLLEGE PARK, MD Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-21 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Shoplifting – < $1000 Status: , Bond: #754, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: , Bond: #754, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Rickie Maynard Age: 57 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-21 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving 2nd Offense Status: , Bond: #755, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court

