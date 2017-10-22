Sweetwater County Arrests: October 21, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
Christopher Leckie
Age: 39
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-21
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Burglary From Vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #753, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
Angela Muntanu
Age: 30
Address: COLLEGE PARK, MD
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Shoplifting – < $1000
- Status: , Bond: #754, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #754, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
Rickie Maynard
Age: 57
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-21
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving 2nd Offense
- Status: , Bond: #755, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court
