Sweetwater County Arrests: October 21-22, 2018

October 22, 2018

 

 

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

 

ALVAREZ, CHRISTIAN

Age: 23
Address: GARDEN CITY, MI
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3162, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3162, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3162, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

CONNELLY, CHIRSTOPHER IAN

Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury
    • Status: , Bond: #3161, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #3161, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #3161, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
    • Status: , Bond: #3161, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

MECHLING, MARSHALL LEE

Age: 44
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-10-21
Released: 2018-10-21
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS
Charges:
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #3160, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
