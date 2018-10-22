Sweetwater County Arrests: October 21-22, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

ALVAREZ, CHRISTIAN Age: 23

Address: GARDEN CITY, MI Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-10-21

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #3162, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #3162, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #3162, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

CONNELLY, CHIRSTOPHER IAN Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-10-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury Status: , Bond: #3161, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #3161, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #3161, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: , Bond: #3161, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MECHLING, MARSHALL LEE Age: 44

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2018-10-21

Released: 2018-10-21 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO

Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS

Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #3160, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

