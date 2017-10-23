Sweetwater County Arrests: October 22, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Adam Otero

Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-22 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #757, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #758, CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court

Zachary Engel Age: 26 Address: PORTLAND, OR Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-22 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Theft – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #759, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #759, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #759, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Reckless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #759, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #759, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #759, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 Status: PENDING, Bond: #759, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

