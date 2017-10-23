Sweetwater County Arrests: October 22, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
Adam Otero
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #757, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #758, CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court
Zachary Engel
Age: 26
Address: PORTLAND, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Theft – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #759, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #759, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #759, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Reckless Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #759, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #759, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #759, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #759, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
