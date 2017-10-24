Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: October 23, 2017

October 24, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

 

Ricky Dougherty

Age: 38
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #760, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: District Court

 

Jennifer Whelan

Age: 38
Address: EVANSTON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #761, CASH, $200, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #765, CASH, $200, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Refusal to Appear or Testify – Refuse to Obey Subpoena or Citation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #762, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: District Court

 

Jon Conigilio

Age: 45

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-23

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #766, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

Amber Evans

Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Planting, Cultivating or Processing Marijuana, Peyote or Opium Poppy
    • Status: , Bond: #767, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: , Bond: #767, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: , Bond: #767, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

Brendon Rasmussen

Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #768, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court East

 

Ryan Murphy

Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #769, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court East

 

