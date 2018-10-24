Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: October 23-24, 2018

TOPICS:

October 24, 2018

 

 

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

 

COOPER, ASHLEY ELIZABETH

Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3174, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

PERKINS, JAMES KEVIN

Age: 55
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-23
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • Public Intoxication
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3173, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court

 

 

 

LOMAS, DAVID

Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3172, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

BOND, TRACY N

Age: 55
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-23
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • Operation of Vehicles Upon Approach of Authorized Emergency Vehicles – 2+ Lanes (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3170, CASH, $185, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

WEBSTER, TIMOTHY SCOTT

Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3168, CASH, $605, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

GILLARD, JESSIE LEE

Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-10-23
Released: 2018-10-23
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3169, CASH, $300, Court: Circuit Court East
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: October 23-24, 2018"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.