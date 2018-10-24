Sweetwater County Arrests: October 23-24, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
COOPER, ASHLEY ELIZABETH
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3174, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court
PERKINS, JAMES KEVIN
Age: 55
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-23
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3173, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court
LOMAS, DAVID
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3172, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BOND, TRACY N
Age: 55
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-23
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Operation of Vehicles Upon Approach of Authorized Emergency Vehicles – 2+ Lanes (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3170, CASH, $185, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WEBSTER, TIMOTHY SCOTT
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3168, CASH, $605, Court: RS Municipal Court
GILLARD, JESSIE LEE
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-10-23
Released: 2018-10-23
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3169, CASH, $300, Court: Circuit Court East
