Sweetwater County Arrests: October 24, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
Akins Bonner
Age: 30
Address: DETROIT, MI
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: , Bond: #776, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
Robert Keelin
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Criminal Entry
- Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
- Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #772, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #771, CASH, $470, Court: GR Municipal Court
Durrell Mason
Age: 50
Address: DETROIT, MI
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: , Bond: #775, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
Michael Philpot
Age: 66
Address: DETROIT, MI
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Attempts and Conspiracies, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #778, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #778, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #778, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
Marvin Sullivan
Age: 25
Address: ROMULUS, MI
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: , Bond: #777, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #777, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: , Bond: #777, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
Deandre Williams
Age: 27
Address: BELLVILLE, MI
Address: BELLVILLE, MI
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: , Bond: #774, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
Robert Baldwin
Age: 27
Address: NAMPA, ID
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #773, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: Circuit Court East
Timothy Tyan
Age: 36
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-24
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
Cleve Martin
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-10-24
Released: 2017-10-24
Released: 2017-10-24
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #770, CASH, $425, Court: OTHER
