Sweetwater County Arrests: October 24, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Akins Bonner

Age: 30

Address: DETROIT, MI

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-10-24

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Attempts and Conspiracies Status: , Bond: #776, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Robert Keelin Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-24

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Criminal Entry Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #772, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court

Warrant Arrest Status: , Bond: #771, CASH, $470, Court: GR Municipal Court

Durrell Mason Age: 50 Address: DETROIT, MI Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-24 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Attempts and Conspiracies Status: , Bond: #775, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Michael Philpot Age: 66 Address: DETROIT, MI Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-24 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Attempts and Conspiracies, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #778, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #778, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #778, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



Marvin Sullivan

Age: 25

Address: ROMULUS, MI

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-10-24

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Attempts and Conspiracies Status: , Bond: #777, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #777, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: , Bond: #777, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Deandre Williams Age: 27

Address: BELLVILLE, MI Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-24

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Attempts and Conspiracies Status: , Bond: #774, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Robert Baldwin Age: 27 Address: NAMPA, ID Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-24 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #773, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: Circuit Court East

Timothy Tyan Age: 36 Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-24 Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

Cleve Martin Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2017-10-24

Released: 2017-10-24 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #770, CASH, $425, Court: OTHER

