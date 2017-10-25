Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: October 24, 2017

October 25, 2017

Akins Bonner

Age: 30
Address: DETROIT, MI
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
  • Attempts and Conspiracies
    • Status: , Bond: #776, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

Robert Keelin

Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Criminal Entry
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
  • Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #772, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: #771, CASH, $470, Court: GR Municipal Court

 

Durrell Mason

Age: 50
Address: DETROIT, MI
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
  • Attempts and Conspiracies
    • Status: , Bond: #775, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

Michael Philpot

Age: 66
Address: DETROIT, MI
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
  • Attempts and Conspiracies, 2 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #778, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #778, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #778, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

Marvin Sullivan

Age: 25
Address: ROMULUS, MI
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
  • Attempts and Conspiracies
    • Status: , Bond: #777, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #777, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
    • Status: , Bond: #777, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

Deandre Williams

Age: 27
Address: BELLVILLE, MI
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
  • Attempts and Conspiracies
    • Status: , Bond: #774, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

Robert Baldwin

Age: 27
Address: NAMPA, ID
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #773, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: Circuit Court East

 

Timothy Tyan

Age: 36
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-24
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

 

Cleve Martin

Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-10-24
Released: 2017-10-24
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #770, CASH, $425, Court: OTHER

 

