Sweetwater County Arrests: October 24-25, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

LONG STEPHENSON, RUSTI JEAN Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-10-24

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #3178, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HURDSMAN, JANA KAY Age: 46

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-10-24

Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule > 3 Grams Status: PENDING, Bond: #3179, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GARDNER, HAYDEN CROFT Age: 27

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-10-24 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #3177, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

COLLAR, DEBRA KAY Age: 43

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2018-10-24

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: Unlawful Acts – Alter or Forge Prescription – All Offenses (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #3176, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

