Sweetwater County Arrests: October 24-25, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
LONG STEPHENSON, RUSTI JEAN
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3178, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HURDSMAN, JANA KAY
Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule > 3 Grams
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3179, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GARDNER, HAYDEN CROFT
Age: 27
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3177, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
COLLAR, DEBRA KAY
Age: 43
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-10-24
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Acts – Alter or Forge Prescription – All Offenses (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3176, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
