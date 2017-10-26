Sweetwater County Arrests: October 25, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Thomas Richardson

Age: 46

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-10-25

Scheduled Release: 2017-10-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #784, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court

Jakob Porter Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2017-10-25 Scheduled Release: 2017-10-28 Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Burglary Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: District Court

Jose Torrontegui Age: 71 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2017-10-25 Scheduled Release: 2017-10-30 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Cruelty to Animals (Torture) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court

Ashley Gallagher Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2017-10-25

Released: 2017-10-25 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #780, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #779, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: RS Municipal Court

