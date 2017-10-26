Sweetwater County Arrests: October 25, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
Thomas Richardson
Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-25
Scheduled Release: 2017-10-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #784, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court
Jakob Porter
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2017-10-25
Scheduled Release: 2017-10-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Burglary
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: District Court
Jose Torrontegui
Age: 71
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-10-25
Scheduled Release: 2017-10-30
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Cruelty to Animals (Torture)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
Ashley Gallagher
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-10-25
Released: 2017-10-25
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #780, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #779, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: RS Municipal Court
