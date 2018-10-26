Sweetwater County Arrests: October 25-26, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

SOSA, JUAN DANIEL Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-10-25

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #3184, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-10-25RSPD

KIDD, SHEKEVIA MICHELLE Age: 36

Address: NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-10-25

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #3183, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #3183, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-10-25SCSO

MOLLMAN, CARTER ALAN Age: 43

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2018-10-25

Released: 2018-10-25 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges: Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #3182, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #3182, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

PEZELY, PAUL ROBERT Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-10-25

Released: 2018-10-25 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #3180, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

