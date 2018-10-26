Sweetwater County Arrests: October 25-26, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
SOSA, JUAN DANIEL
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS,
Address: ROCK SPRINGS,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3184, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KIDD, SHEKEVIA MICHELLE
Age: 36
Address: NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Address: NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-25
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3183, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3183, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MOLLMAN, CARTER ALAN
Age: 43
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-10-25
Released: 2018-10-25
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-10-25
Released: 2018-10-25
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3182, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3182, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PEZELY, PAUL ROBERT
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-10-25
Released: 2018-10-25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-10-25
Released: 2018-10-25
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3180, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
