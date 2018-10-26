Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: October 25-26, 2018

October 26, 2018

 

SOSA, JUAN DANIEL

Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3184, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

KIDD, SHEKEVIA MICHELLE

Age: 36
Address: NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-25
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3183, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3183, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

MOLLMAN, CARTER ALAN

Age: 43
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-10-25
Released: 2018-10-25
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
  • Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3182, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3182, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

PEZELY, PAUL ROBERT

Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-10-25
Released: 2018-10-25
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3180, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
