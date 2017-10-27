Sweetwater County Arrests: October 26, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
Kevin Kramer
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGWS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #785, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #786, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
Brandon Tippetts
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #787, CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court
