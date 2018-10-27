Sweetwater County Arrests: October 26-27, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
James Kevin Perkins
Age: 55
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Pedestrian Under Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3186, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Dylan Reid Ocana
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Interference With Custody – Takes or Entices Minor (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3185, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court
Manuel Morales
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3187, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
Lance Gene Hockaday
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3188, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
Christopher Michael Gossett
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Liquor on Breath of Person under age 21 – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3190, SURETY OR CASH, $470, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Unlawful Possession of Alcohol by Minor
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3190, SURETY OR CASH, $470, Court: RS Municipal Court
Absolon Ibara Solario
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3189, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
