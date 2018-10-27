Sweetwater County Arrests: October 26-27, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

James Kevin Perkins

Age: 55

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-10-26

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Pedestrian Under Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #3186, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Dylan Reid Ocana

Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-10-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Interference With Custody – Takes or Entices Minor (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #3185, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court



Manuel Morales

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-10-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #3187, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court



Lance Gene Hockaday

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-10-27

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #3188, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court



Christopher Michael Gossett

Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-10-27

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Liquor on Breath of Person under age 21 – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #3190, SURETY OR CASH, $470, Court: RS Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession of Alcohol by Minor Status: PENDING, Bond: #3190, SURETY OR CASH, $470, Court: RS Municipal Court



Absolon Ibara Solario

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-10-27

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #3189, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

