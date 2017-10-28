Sweetwater County Arrests: October 27, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
Shalon Foutz
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #788, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
Brittney Salisbury
Age: 28
Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #789, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
Tara Nichole Cary
Age: 35
Address: FARSON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #792, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: Circuit Court West
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #793, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Identity Theft – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #793, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
Bradley Scott Griffin
Age: 35
Address: HERRIMAN, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #790, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court
Jordan Michele McCurdy
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #791, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
Christopher Darrell Kersey
Age: 36
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-27
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
- Open Container
- Status: , Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: , Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
