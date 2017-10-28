Sweetwater County Arrests: October 27, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Shalon Foutz

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-10-27

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #788, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

Brittney Salisbury Age: 28 Address: CHEYENNE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-27 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #789, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West



Tara Nichole Cary

Age: 35 Address: FARSON, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-27 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #792, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: Circuit Court West

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #793, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Identity Theft – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #793, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West



Bradley Scott Griffin

Age: 35

Address: HERRIMAN, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-10-27

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: #790, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court



Jordan Michele McCurdy

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-10-27

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #791, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court



Christopher Darrell Kersey

Age: 36 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-27 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

Open Container Status: , Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court

Warrant Arrest Status: , Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court

