Sweetwater County Arrests: October 27, 2017

October 28, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

 

Shalon Foutz

Shalon Foutz

Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #788, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

 

Brittney Salisbury

Brittney Salisbury

Age: 28
Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #789, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

Tara Nichole Cary

Age: 35
Address: FARSON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #792, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #793, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Identity Theft – < $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #793, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

Bradley Scott Griffin

Age: 35
Address: HERRIMAN, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #790, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court

Jordan Michele McCurdy

Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #791, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

Christopher Darrell Kersey

Age: 36
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-27
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
  • Open Container
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court

 

