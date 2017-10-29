Sweetwater County Arrests: October 28, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
Sydnee Ann White
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #808, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
Kash Adam Hale
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #807, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
Patrick W Chapman
Age: 50
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-28
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Tk/Veh (>39k Lbs) Exceed 80 Mph On Intrst (6+ Mph Over)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #806, SURETY OR CASH, $155, Court: Circuit Court East
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #805, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
Kevin Lee Kramer
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #799, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court
Dustin Kenneth Punches
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #800, CASH, $625, Court: Circuit Court West
- Speeding – Construction Zone
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #802, CASH, $120, Court: Circuit Court West
- Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #801, CASH, $1370, Court: RS Municipal Court
Camel Nelson Olah
Age: 54
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #804, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #803, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: October 28, 2017"