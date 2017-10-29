Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: October 28, 2017

October 29, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

Sydnee Ann White
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #808, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

 

Kash Adam Hale

Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #807, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

 

Patrick W Chapman

Age: 50
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-28
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Tk/Veh (>39k Lbs) Exceed 80 Mph On Intrst (6+ Mph Over)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #806, SURETY OR CASH, $155, Court: Circuit Court East
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #805, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Kevin Lee Kramer

Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #799, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court

Dustin Kenneth Punches

Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #800, CASH, $625, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Speeding – Construction Zone
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #802, CASH, $120, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #801, CASH, $1370, Court: RS Municipal Court

Camel Nelson Olah

Age: 54
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #804, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #803, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

