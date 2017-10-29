Sweetwater County Arrests: October 28, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Sydnee Ann White

Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-10-28

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #808, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West



Kash Adam Hale

Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-10-28

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #807, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West



Patrick W Chapman

Age: 50

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-10-28

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: Tk/Veh (>39k Lbs) Exceed 80 Mph On Intrst (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #806, SURETY OR CASH, $155, Court: Circuit Court East

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #805, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



Kevin Lee Kramer

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-10-28

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #799, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court



Dustin Kenneth Punches

Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-28 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #800, CASH, $625, Court: Circuit Court West

Speeding – Construction Zone Status: PENDING, Bond: #802, CASH, $120, Court: Circuit Court West

Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent Status: PENDING, Bond: #801, CASH, $1370, Court: RS Municipal Court



Camel Nelson Olah

Age: 54

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-10-28

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #804, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #803, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

