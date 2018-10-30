Sweetwater County Arrests: October 29-30, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
WAGNER, CRAIG
Age: 62
Address: CAVE JUNCTION, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #3212, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RAMSEIER, NINA MARIE
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Charges:
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat, 3 counts
- Status: , Bond: #3209, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
HOOVER, KEVIN BLAINE
Age: 55
Address: PITTSFIELD, PA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3208, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Superintendent’s Speed Zone
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3208, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3208, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3208, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3208, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
TRUJILLO, MATTHEW LUKE
Age: 30
Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
- Status: , Bond: #3211, SURETY OR CASH, $1225, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #3211, SURETY OR CASH, $1225, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Mirrors – Left Side
- Status: , Bond: #3211, SURETY OR CASH, $1225, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: , Bond: #3210, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
STORY, BRANDON LEE
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-10-29
Released: 2018-10-29
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
TORRES, GERARDO
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-10-29
Released: 2018-10-29
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
- Status: , Bond: #3206, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court
