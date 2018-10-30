Sweetwater County Arrests: October 29-30, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

WAGNER, CRAIG Age: 62

Address: CAVE JUNCTION, OR Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-10-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #3212, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-10-29RSPD

RAMSEIER, NINA MARIE Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-10-29

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat, 3 counts Status: , Bond: #3209, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-10-29SCSO

HOOVER, KEVIN BLAINE Age: 55

Address: PITTSFIELD, PA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-10-29

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #3208, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Superintendent’s Speed Zone Status: PENDING, Bond: #3208, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent Status: PENDING, Bond: #3208, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #3208, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #3208, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-10-29SCSO TRUJILLO, MATTHEW LUKE Age: 30

Address: CHEYENNE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-10-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense Status: , Bond: #3211, SURETY OR CASH, $1225, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #3211, SURETY OR CASH, $1225, Court: RS Municipal Court

Mirrors – Left Side Status: , Bond: #3211, SURETY OR CASH, $1225, Court: RS Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: , Bond: #3210, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-10-29RSPD STORY, BRANDON LEE Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-10-29

Released: 2018-10-29 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

TORRES, GERARDO Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-10-29

Released: 2018-10-29 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense Status: , Bond: #3206, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court

