Sweetwater County Arrests: October 3, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Brook Rutland, 37 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000. Arresting Agency: RSPD.

Colton Jeffress, 24 of Boise, ID, was arrested for alleged Robbery – Inflicts Bodily Injury, and Warrant Arrest. Arresting Agency: SCSO.

Cameron Courtright, 30 of Heyburn, ID, was arrested for alleged Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – < $1000. Arresting Agency: SCSO.

Amber Spradling, 19 of Gore, OK, was arrested for alleged Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – < $1000, and Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense. Arresting Agency: SCSO.

Steven Macy, 30 of Rock Springs, WY, Warrant Arrest. Arresting Agency: SCSO.