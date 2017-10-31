Sweetwater County Arrests: October 30, 2017

Latest

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

Frederick Wilkening

Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-30
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Stalking – Following a Person
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #830, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

Karla Zamudio Paez

Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

 

Billy Lell

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-30

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #831, CASH, $435, Court: Circuit Court East

 

Edward Halsten

Age: 28
Address: KEMMERER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-30
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Obtain Property by False Pretenses – > $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #832, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

Adan Calles Rodriguez

Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Head Lamps – Motor Vehicle
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #833, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East

 

 

 

