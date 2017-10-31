Sweetwater County Arrests: October 30, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Frederick Wilkening

Age: 48

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-10-30

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Stalking – Following a Person Status: PENDING, Bond: #830, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Karla Zamudio Paez Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-30 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

Billy Lell Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-30 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #831, CASH, $435, Court: Circuit Court East

Edward Halsten Age: 28 Address: KEMMERER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-30 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Obtain Property by False Pretenses – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #832, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Adan Calles Rodriguez Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-30 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Head Lamps – Motor Vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #833, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East

