Sweetwater County Arrests: October 30, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
Frederick Wilkening
Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-30
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Stalking – Following a Person
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #830, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
Karla Zamudio Paez
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
Billy Lell
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-30
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #831, CASH, $435, Court: Circuit Court East
Edward Halsten
Age: 28
Address: KEMMERER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-30
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Obtain Property by False Pretenses – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #832, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
Adan Calles Rodriguez
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Head Lamps – Motor Vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #833, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East
