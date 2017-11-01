Sweetwater County Arrests: October 31, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Eric Boyer

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-10-31

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #838, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Theodore Griffin Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-31 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #840, CASH, $580, Court: Circuit Court East

Donald Moates Age: 49 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-31 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #839, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

Luis Nava Gonzalez Age: 26 Address: DICKINSON, ND Booking: 2017-10-31 Released: 2017-10-31 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: Defraud Drug/Alcohol Test – Products With Intent to Defraud – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #837, CASH, $380, Court: OTHER

