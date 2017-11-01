All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
Eric Boyer
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-31
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #838, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
Theodore Griffin
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-31
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #840, CASH, $580, Court: Circuit Court East
Donald Moates
Age: 49
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #839, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
Luis Nava Gonzalez
Age: 26
Address: DICKINSON, ND
Booking: 2017-10-31
Released: 2017-10-31
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
Charges:
- Defraud Drug/Alcohol Test – Products With Intent to Defraud – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #837, CASH, $380, Court: OTHER
Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: October 31, 2017"