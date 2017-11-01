Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: October 31, 2017

November 1, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

Eric Boyer

Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-31
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #838, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

Theodore Griffin

Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-31
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #840, CASH, $580, Court: Circuit Court East

 

Donald Moates

Age: 49

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #839, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

Luis Nava Gonzalez

Age: 26
Address: DICKINSON, ND
Booking: 2017-10-31

Released: 2017-10-31

Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
  • Defraud Drug/Alcohol Test – Products With Intent to Defraud – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #837, CASH, $380, Court: OTHER

 

 

