Sweetwater County Arrests: October 31-November 1, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

MILLER, JOSEPH LEE Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-10-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #3224, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-10-31RSPD

TREKELL, TYLYNN LOUISE Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-10-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #3222, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-10-31RSPD

MALONE, AUSTIN WYATT Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-10-31

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #3223, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #3223, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-10-31GRPD ST HELEN, ABEL ELIJA Age: 39

Address: JAMESTOWN, WY

Booking: 2018-10-31

Released: 2018-10-31 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #3221, CASH, $604, Court: District Court

