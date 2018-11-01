All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
MILLER, JOSEPH LEE
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3224, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
TREKELL, TYLYNN LOUISE
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3222, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MALONE, AUSTIN WYATT
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS,
Address: ROCK SPRINGS,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-31
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3223, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3223, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ST HELEN, ABEL ELIJA
Age: 39
Address: JAMESTOWN, WY
Booking: 2018-10-31
Released: 2018-10-31
Address: JAMESTOWN, WY
Booking: 2018-10-31
Released: 2018-10-31
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Charges:
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3221, CASH, $604, Court: District Court
Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: October 31-November 1, 2018"