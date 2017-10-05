Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: October 4, 2017

October 5, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

Philip Timmons

Philip Timmons, 23 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUS. Arresting Agency: GRPD.

 

Charles Bynon

Charles Bynon, 66 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Contempt of Court – Orders. Arresting Agency: SCSO.

 

Kelly Hansen

Kelly Hansen, 31 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense. Arresting Agency: SCSO.

 

Joseph Seelen

Joseph Seelen, 36 of Green River, Warrant Arrest (x2). Arresting Agency: GRPD.

 

Kirsten Sarratt

Kirsten Sarratt, 21 of Riverton, WY, was arrested for alleged Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense, and Shoplifting – < $1000. Arresting Agency: SCSO.

 

Sherry Finch

Sherry Finch, 43 of Rock Springs, WY, Warrant Arrest. Arresting Agency: SCSO.

 

Colin McAlister

Colin McAlister, 35 of Green River, WY, Warrant Arrest. Arresting Agency: GRPD.

 

Daniel Johnson

Daniel Johnson, 36 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Drunk in Public – 1st Offense. Arresting Agency: RSPD.

 

 

