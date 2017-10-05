Sweetwater County Arrests: October 4, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Philip Timmons, 23 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUS. Arresting Agency: GRPD.

Charles Bynon, 66 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Contempt of Court – Orders. Arresting Agency: SCSO.

Kelly Hansen, 31 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense. Arresting Agency: SCSO.

Joseph Seelen, 36 of Green River, Warrant Arrest (x2). Arresting Agency: GRPD.

Kirsten Sarratt, 21 of Riverton, WY, was arrested for alleged Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense, and Shoplifting – < $1000. Arresting Agency: SCSO.

Sherry Finch, 43 of Rock Springs, WY, Warrant Arrest. Arresting Agency: SCSO.

Colin McAlister, 35 of Green River, WY, Warrant Arrest. Arresting Agency: GRPD.

Daniel Johnson, 36 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Drunk in Public – 1st Offense. Arresting Agency: RSPD.