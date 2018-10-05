Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: October 4-5, 2018

October 5, 2018

 

TROLIN, ARNOLD ALVIN

Age: 49
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3068, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

NELSON, MICHAEL ANTHONY

Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-04
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3066, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

 

 

 

