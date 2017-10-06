Sweetwater County Arrests: October 5, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Pamela Brewer, 41 of Green River, WY, was arrested for alleged Burglary, and Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000. Arresting Agency: GRPD.

Johnny Mason, 38 of Green River, WY, was arrested for alleged Shoplifting – > $1000, and DWUS. Arresting Agency: GRPD.

Steven Sullivan, 27 of Rock Springs, WY, P&P HOLD – Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation. Arresting Agency: RSPD.

Eric Woodbeck, 37 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Burglary. Arresting Agency: SCSO.

Amee Rodriguez, 21 of Lovell, WY, was arrested for alleged Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense. Arresting Agency: RSPD.