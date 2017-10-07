Sweetwater County Arrests: October 6, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

April Mackin



Age: 41

Address: PORTLAND, OR

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-10-06

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

Shoplifting – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #623, CASH, $2000, Court: Circuit Court East

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #623, CASH, $2000, Court: Circuit Court East



Justin Maynard

Age: 38

Address: HEBER CITY, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-10-06

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #625, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #625, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #625, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #625, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



Caleb Lamb

Age: 31

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-10-06

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Theft – > $1000 Status: , Bond: #627, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



Matthew Quist

Age: 42

Address: SACRAMENTO, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-10-06

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #626, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #626, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



Eric Hubert

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2017-10-06

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: , Bond: , Court: District Court



Rafael Magana

Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2017-10-06

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



Brett Peterson

Age: 40

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking: 2017-10-06 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Bond Company: ABC BONDING DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #624, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East

