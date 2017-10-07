Sweetwater County Arrests: October 6, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
April Mackin
Age: 41
Address: PORTLAND, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
- Shoplifting – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #623, CASH, $2000, Court: Circuit Court East
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #623, CASH, $2000, Court: Circuit Court East
Justin Maynard
Age: 38
Address: HEBER CITY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #625, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #625, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #625, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #625, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
Caleb Lamb
Age: 31
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Theft – > $1000
- Status: , Bond: #627, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
Matthew Quist
Age: 42
Address: SACRAMENTO, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-06
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #626, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #626, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
Eric Hubert
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-10-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: , Bond: , Court: District Court
Rafael Magana
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-10-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
Brett Peterson
Age: 40
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2017-10-06
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Bond Company: ABC BONDING
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #624, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East
