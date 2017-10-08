Sweetwater County Arrests: October 7, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
Michael Roswell
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #628, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #629, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #629, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
Richard Duran
Charges:
- Solicit an Act of Prostitution
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #630, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
Sabrina Dyer
Age: 26
Address: DENVER, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-07
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Prostitution
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #631, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
Jennifer Barton
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #632, CASH, $480, Court: RS Municipal Court
Patrick Luquet
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #634, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #634, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #634, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
Dylan DiBenedetto
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #635, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #635, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #635, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
Patricia Groshelle
