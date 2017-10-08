Sweetwater County Arrests: October 7, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Michael Roswell

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-10-07

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #628, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #629, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #629, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



Richard Duran

Age: 70

Address: GRAND JUNCTION, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-10-07

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: Solicit an Act of Prostitution Status: PENDING, Bond: #630, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



Sabrina Dyer

Age: 26

Address: DENVER, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-10-07

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Prostitution Status: PENDING, Bond: #631, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



Jennifer Barton

Age: 49

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-10-07

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: , Bond: #632, CASH, $480, Court: RS Municipal Court



Patrick Luquet

Age: 24

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-10-07

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #634, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #634, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #634, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



Dylan DiBenedetto

Age: 25

Address: NEW ORLEANS, LA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-10-07

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #635, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #635, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #635, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Patricia Groshelle Age: 60 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-07 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #636, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #637, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

