Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: October 7, 2017

TOPICS:

October 8, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

Bomber's Halloween

 

Michael Roswell

Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #628, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #629, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #629, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

Richard Duran

Age: 70
Address: GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-07
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Solicit an Act of Prostitution
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #630, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

Sabrina Dyer

Sabrina Dyer

Age: 26
Address: DENVER, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-07
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:

  • Prostitution
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #631, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

Jennifer Barton

Jennifer Barton

Age: 49
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: #632, CASH, $480, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

Patrick Luquet

Patrick Luquet

Age: 24
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-07
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #634, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #634, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Attempts and Conspiracies
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #634, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

Dylan DiBenedetto

Dylan DiBenedetto

Age: 25
Address: NEW ORLEANS, LA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-07
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #635, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #635, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Attempts and Conspiracies
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #635, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

Patricia Groshelle

Patricia Groshelle

Age: 60
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #636, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #637, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

 

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: October 7, 2017"

Leave a Reply