Sweetwater County Arrests: October 7-8, 2018

FRANCIS, DAVID J
Age: 36
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-07
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3082, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HALLETT, CHRISTINE LEE
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-10-07
Released: 2018-10-08
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Hit and Run Property Unattended
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3083, SURETY OR CASH, $670, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Open container while operating a motor vehicle
- Status: , Bond: #3083, SURETY OR CASH, $670, Court: RS Municipal Court
LOGAN, DERECK RAY
Age: 35
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-10-07
Released: 2018-10-07
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3081, SURETY OR CASH, $720, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Turning Movements and Signals – Signal 100′ Before Turn
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3081, SURETY OR CASH, $720, Court: RS Municipal Court
