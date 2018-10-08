Sweetwater County Arrests: October 7-8, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

FRANCIS, DAVID J Age: 36

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-10-07

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #3082, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-10-07SCSO

HALLETT, CHRISTINE LEE Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-10-07

Released: 2018-10-08 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Hit and Run Property Unattended Status: PENDING, Bond: #3083, SURETY OR CASH, $670, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open container while operating a motor vehicle Status: , Bond: #3083, SURETY OR CASH, $670, Court: RS Municipal Court



LOGAN, DERECK RAY Age: 35

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2018-10-07

Released: 2018-10-07 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #3081, SURETY OR CASH, $720, Court: RS Municipal Court

Turning Movements and Signals – Signal 100′ Before Turn Status: PENDING, Bond: #3081, SURETY OR CASH, $720, Court: RS Municipal Court

