Sweetwater County Arrests: October 9, 2017

October 10, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

 

Bernhardt Peterson

Bernhardt Peterson

Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #649, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

William Powell

William Powell

Age: 54
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Criminal Entry
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #650, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

Thomas Bradshaw

Thomas Bradshaw

Age: 19
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Improper Lane Usage
    • Status: , Bond: #652, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #653, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury
    • Status: , Bond: #651, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

Dylan Williams

Dylan Williams

Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-10-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #654, CASH, $340, Court: Circuit Court East

 

Shawn Ewart

Shawn Ewart

Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-10-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #648, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

Bomber's Halloween

