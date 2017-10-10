Sweetwater County Arrests: October 9, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
Bernhardt Peterson
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #649, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
William Powell
Age: 54
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Entry
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #650, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
Thomas Bradshaw
Age: 19
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Improper Lane Usage
- Status: , Bond: #652, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #653, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
- Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury
- Status: , Bond: #651, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
Dylan Williams
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-10-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #654, CASH, $340, Court: Circuit Court East
Shawn Ewart
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-10-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #648, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
