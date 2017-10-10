Sweetwater County Arrests: October 9, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Bernhardt Peterson

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-10-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #649, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

William Powell Age: 54 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-09 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Criminal Entry Status: PENDING, Bond: #650, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Thomas Bradshaw Age: 19 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-09 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Improper Lane Usage Status: , Bond: #652, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #653, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury Status: , Bond: #651, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Dylan Williams Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2017-10-09 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #654, CASH, $340, Court: Circuit Court East

Shawn Ewart Age: 43 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2017-10-09 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #648, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

