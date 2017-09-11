Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: September 10, 2017

September 11, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

Robert Keelin

Robert Keelin, 29, was arrested for alleged Breach of Peace. Arresting Agency: SCSO.

 

 

 

