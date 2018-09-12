Sweetwater County Arrests: September 11-12, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
SHARPE, TAYLOR MORGAN
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – CDS – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2932, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2932, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
JONES, ROBERT PAUL
Age: 57
Address: VERNAL, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Pedestrian Under Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2929, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MEANS, MARK ANTHONY
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Entry (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2928, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WOOD, CHANCE DAYTON
Age: 21
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-09-11
Released: 2018-09-11
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Bond Company: ABC BONDING
Charges:
- Child Abuse – Victim <16, Actor Inflicts Physical Injury (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2927, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ROSWELL, JOANNA LADEAN
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-09-11
Released: 2018-09-11
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2930, CASH, $500, Court: District Court
