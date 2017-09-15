Sweetwater County Arrests: September 14 – 15 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

September 14, 2017

Daniel James, 30 of Green River, WY, was arrested for alleged Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance, 5 counts. Arresting Agency: RSPD.

Arthur Fernandez, 21 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Limitations on Backing – Safely. Arresting Agency: RSPD.

Jordan Harmon, 22 of Green River, WY, was arrested for alleged Attempts and Conspiracies. Arresting Agency: GRPD.

Eric Smith, 28 of Green River, WY, was arrested for alleged Domestic Assault – 1st Offense, and Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense. Arresting Agency: RSPD.

September 15, 2017

Isthar Soto, 27 of Logan, UT, was arrested for alleged Drunk in Public – 1st Offense. Arresting Agency: RSPD.

Nicholas Bolio, 22 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Domestic Battery – 1st Offense. Arresting Agency: RSPD.