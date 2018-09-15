Sweetwater County Arrests: September 14-15, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
MARTINEZ, ANTHONY THOMAS
Age: 47
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-09-14
Scheduled Release: 2018-09-16
Arresting Agency: RSMC
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
MITCHELL, FRANCES KRISTIN
Age: 24
Address: BOISE, ID
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2947, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
FELIX, LYNDSAY JUNE
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2945, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2945, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Abandoning or Endangering Children – Endangering Child – 1st Offense, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2945, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
EASTMAN, STEPHEN THOMAS
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2946, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2946, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Abandoning or Endangering Children – Endangering Child – 1st Offense, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2946, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GLEED, DONNEL TRISTON
Age: 21
Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Booking: 2018-09-14
Released: 2018-09-15
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2948, CASH, $1007, Court: OTHER
