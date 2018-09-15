Sweetwater County Arrests: September 14-15, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

MARTINEZ, ANTHONY THOMAS Age: 47

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2018-09-14

Scheduled Release: 2018-09-16 Arresting Agency: RSMC

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

RSMC

MITCHELL, FRANCES KRISTIN Age: 24

Address: BOISE, ID Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-09-14 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #2947, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

SCSO

FELIX, LYNDSAY JUNE Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-09-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2945, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #2945, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Abandoning or Endangering Children – Endangering Child – 1st Offense, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #2945, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-09-14RSPD

EASTMAN, STEPHEN THOMAS Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-09-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2946, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #2946, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Abandoning or Endangering Children – Endangering Child – 1st Offense, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #2946, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-09-14RSPD GLEED, DONNEL TRISTON Age: 21

Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Booking: 2018-09-14

Released: 2018-09-15 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2948, CASH, $1007, Court: OTHER

