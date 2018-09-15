Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: September 14-15, 2018

September 15, 2018

 

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

 

MARTINEZ, ANTHONY THOMAS

Age: 47
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-09-14
Scheduled Release: 2018-09-16
Arresting Agency: RSMC
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

 

MITCHELL, FRANCES KRISTIN

Age: 24
Address: BOISE, ID
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2947, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

 

FELIX, LYNDSAY JUNE

Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2945, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2945, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Abandoning or Endangering Children – Endangering Child – 1st Offense, 2 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2945, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

EASTMAN, STEPHEN THOMAS

Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2946, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2946, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Abandoning or Endangering Children – Endangering Child – 1st Offense, 2 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2946, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

GLEED, DONNEL TRISTON

Age: 21
Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Booking: 2018-09-14
Released: 2018-09-15
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
  • Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2948, CASH, $1007, Court: OTHER
