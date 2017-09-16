Sweetwater County Arrests: September 15 – 16, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

September 15, 2017

Richard Dandridge, 28 of Casper, WY, was arrested for alleged Drunk in Public – 1st Offense, Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense, and Simple Assault. Arresting Agency: RSPD.

Anthony Greene, 23 of Green River, WY, was arrested for alleged Public Intoxication. Arresting Agency: SCSO.

Janel Vuletich, 30 of Rock Springs, WY, P & P Hold – Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III. Arresting Agency: RSPD.

Daniel James, 30 of Green River, WY, was arrested for alleged Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat, 2 counts, and Domestic Battery – 1st Offense. Arresting Agency: GRPD.

September 16, 2017

Summer Holdsworth, 35 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Drunk in Public – 1st Offense. Arresting Agency: RSPD.

Juan Sosa, 23 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense. Arresting Agency: RSPD.