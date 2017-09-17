Sweetwater County Arrests: September 16 – 17, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

September 16, 2017

Jackson Peterson, 22 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Reckless Endangering – Uses Firearm. Arresting Agency: RSPD.

September 17, 2017

Kevin Oliver, 27 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years, Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense, Maximum Speed Limits – Speed Too Fast for Conditions, Reckless Driving, and Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property. Arresting Agency: SCSO.