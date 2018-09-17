Sweetwater County Arrests: September 16-17, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

STOCKTON, SHANE ALAN Age: 35

Address: GRAND JUNCTION, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-09-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2958, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #2958, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving Upon Sidewalk Status: PENDING, Bond: #2958, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #2958, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: RS Municipal Court

Flashing Signals – Red Status: PENDING, Bond: #2958, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: RS Municipal Court

CARLSON, KAYLA MARIE Age: 35

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-09-17

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2957, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

