Sweetwater County Arrests: September 16-17, 2018

September 17, 2018

 

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

 

STOCKTON, SHANE ALAN

Age: 35
Address: GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2958, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2958, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving Upon Sidewalk
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2958, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2958, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Flashing Signals – Red
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2958, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

CARLSON, KAYLA MARIE

Age: 35
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-17
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2957, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

