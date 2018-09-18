Sweetwater County Arrests: September 17-18, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

GARWOOD, MATTHEW ERIC Age: 40

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-09-17 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000, 4 counts Status: , Bond: #2962, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Theft – < $1000, 4 counts Status: , Bond: #2962, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

PETERSON, MARTIN JAMES Age: 51

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-09-17

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2960, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ANDERSON, SARAH MICHELLE Age: 37

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-09-18

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: , Bond: #2963, SURETY OR CASH, $835, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #2963, SURETY OR CASH, $835, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HOGELIN, QUINTON EVERETT Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-09-17

Released: 2018-09-17 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2959, CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court

