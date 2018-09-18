Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: September 17-18, 2018

September 18, 2018

 

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

 

GARWOOD, MATTHEW ERIC

Age: 40
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000, 4 counts
    • Status: , Bond: #2962, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Theft – < $1000, 4 counts
    • Status: , Bond: #2962, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

PETERSON, MARTIN JAMES

Age: 51
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2960, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

ANDERSON, SARAH MICHELLE

Age: 37
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: , Bond: #2963, SURETY OR CASH, $835, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #2963, SURETY OR CASH, $835, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

HOGELIN, QUINTON EVERETT

Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-09-17
Released: 2018-09-17
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2959, CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court
