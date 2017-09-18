Sweetwater County Arrests: September 17, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

September 17, 2017

Abdullahi Ahmed, 27 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense, and Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane. Arresting Agency: SCSO.

Randall Seymour, 41 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense. Arresting Agency: SCSO.

Victoria Nast, 52 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense, Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration, Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage, and Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane. Arresting Agency: RSPD.