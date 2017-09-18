Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: September 17, 2017

September 18, 2017

September 17, 2017

Abdullahi Ahmed

Abdullahi Ahmed, 27 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense, and Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane. Arresting Agency: SCSO.

 

Randall Seymour

Randall Seymour, 41 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense. Arresting Agency: SCSO.

 

nia

Victoria Nast, 52 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense, Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration, Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage, and Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane. Arresting Agency: RSPD.

 

 

