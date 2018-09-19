Sweetwater County Arrests: September 18-19, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

RENDON, NICHOLAS TROY Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-09-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Criminal Entry Status: PENDING, Bond: #2968, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-09-19RSPD

MAESTAS, JERMEY JOHN Age: 40

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-09-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #2967, CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-09-18RSPD

SMITH, TRISTIN THOMAS Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-09-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Violation of Order of Protection Status: PENDING, Bond: #2965, CASH, $1000, Court: OTHER

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: , Bond: #2966, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-09-18RSPD ARNOLDI, JOHN ARNOLD Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-09-18

Released: 2018-09-18 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Hit and Run Property Unattended, 3 counts Status: , Bond: #2964, SURETY OR CASH, $1740, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: , Bond: #2964, SURETY OR CASH, $1740, Court: RS Municipal Court

