Sweetwater County Arrests: September 18-19, 2018

September 19, 2018

 

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

 

RENDON, NICHOLAS TROY

Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Criminal Entry
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2968, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

MAESTAS, JERMEY JOHN

Age: 40
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #2967, CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

 

SMITH, TRISTIN THOMAS

Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Violation of Order of Protection
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2965, CASH, $1000, Court: OTHER
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: #2966, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

ARNOLDI, JOHN ARNOLD

Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-09-18
Released: 2018-09-18
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Hit and Run Property Unattended, 3 counts
    • Status: , Bond: #2964, SURETY OR CASH, $1740, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: , Bond: #2964, SURETY OR CASH, $1740, Court: RS Municipal Court
