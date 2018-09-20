Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: September 19-20, 2018

September 20, 2018

 

GOICH, BRIAN LYLE

Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-09-19
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

 

GLADUE, DEBRA ANN

Age: 54
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-19
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2972, CASH, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

 

RAINWATER, ADAM JAY

Age: 75
Address: ROCK SPRINGS,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000 (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2970, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

SLOAN, DEANNA

Age: 50
Address: PAGE, AZ
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause or att to cause bodlily injury to a peace officer (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2969, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

