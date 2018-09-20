Sweetwater County Arrests: September 19-20, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

GOICH, BRIAN LYLE Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2018-09-19

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

2018-09-19GRPD

GLADUE, DEBRA ANN Age: 54

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-09-19

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2972, CASH, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-09-19GRPD

RAINWATER, ADAM JAY Age: 75

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-09-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2970, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-09-19SCSO SLOAN, DEANNA Age: 50

Address: PAGE, AZ Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-09-19 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause or att to cause bodlily injury to a peace officer (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2969, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SCSO