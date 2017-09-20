Sweetwater County Arrests: September 19, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

September 19, 2017

Matthew Makinen, 28 of Rock Springs, WY, P & P Hold – Probation Violation authority to arrest (with PC) pending further proceedings or statement of PO. Arresting Agency: SCSO.

Darrell Gilson, 44 of Green River, WY, Warrant Arrest. Arresting Agency: SCSO.

Richard Skaggs, 43 of Evanston, WY, was arrested for alleged Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense. Arresting Agency: RSPD.

Richard Deweese, 37 of Orange County, CA, was arrested for alleged Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective, Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, Attempts and Conspiracies, and Exceed 80 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over). Arresting Agency: WHP.