Sweetwater County Arrests: September 20, 2017

September 21, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

 

September 20, 2017

Keipher Loos

Keipher Loos, 27 of Thermopolis, WY, Warrant Arrest. Arresting Agency: SCSO.

 

Sydnee White

Sydnee White, 19 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense, Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense, and Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense. Arresting Agency: SCSO.

 

Matthew McKeever

Matthew McKeever, 40 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years, Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View, and Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense. Arresting Agency: RSPD.

 

Michael Musser

Michael Musser, 38 of Green River, WY, was arrested for alleged Theft – > $1000. Arresting Agency: GRPD.

 

