Sweetwater County Arrests: September 20, 2017

September 20, 2017

Keipher Loos, 27 of Thermopolis, WY, Warrant Arrest. Arresting Agency: SCSO.

Sydnee White, 19 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense, Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense, and Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense. Arresting Agency: SCSO.

Matthew McKeever, 40 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years, Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View, and Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense. Arresting Agency: RSPD.

Michael Musser, 38 of Green River, WY, was arrested for alleged Theft – > $1000. Arresting Agency: GRPD.