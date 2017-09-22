Sweetwater County Arrests: September 21, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Johnathan Garris, 31 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Simple Assault, and Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury. Arresting Agency: SCSO.

Heidi Allen, 42 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years. Arresting Agency: SCSO.

Rose Anthony, 53 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense. Arresting Agency: RSPD.

Daniel Voiland, 60 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Simple Battery. Arresting Agency: RSPD.