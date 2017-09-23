Sweetwater County Arrests: September 22, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Patrick McCormack, 53 of Greeley, CO, was arrested for alleged Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense. Arresting Agency: SCSO.

Stevie Shanks, 43 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Violation of Order of Protection. Arresting Agency: RSPD.

Dustin Murphy, 22 of Green River, WY, Sentenced – DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense. Arresting Agency: SCSO.

Lynae Hall, 32 of Green River, WY, Contempt of Court – Orders. Arresting Agency: GRPD.

Martha Jacobo Pineda, 19 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 2nd+ Offense, and Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense. Arresting Agency: RSPD.