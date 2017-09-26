Sweetwater County Arrests: September 25, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Dean Muir, 27 of Rock Springs, WY, Sentenced – Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest. Arresting Agency: SCSO.

Eric Hays, 27 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III. Arresting Agency: SCSO.

Joanna Miley, 45 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Harboring Sex Offender – False Information. Arresting Agency: SCSO.

Sonya Gallegos, 38 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Harboring Sex Offender – False Information. Arresting Agency: SCSO.

Ameka Welch, 44 of Green River, WY, Warrant Arrest. Arresting Agency: GRPD.

Dennis Morely, 38 of Sanger, TX, was arrested for alleged Manslaughter – Involuntarily. Arresting Agency: SCSO.

Ashley Chandler, 29 of Lawrenceburg, TN, was arrested for alleged Manslaughter – Involuntarily. Arresting Agency: SCSO.

Trinity Vercimak, 38 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense, Speeding in School Zones – 16 to 20 Mph Over, and Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense. Arresting Agency: RSPD.