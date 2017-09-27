Sweetwater County Arrests: September 26, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Arthur Maestas, 57 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury. Arresting Agency: SCSO.

Denise Spencer, 41 of Rock Springs, WY, Warrant Arrest. Arresting Agency: SCSO.

Mario Arista, 63 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense. Arresting Agency: RSPD.

Luis Silva, 31 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers, Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense, Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense, Driving Without Interlock Device – 2nd+ Offense, Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest, and Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000. Arresting Agency: RSPD.

Travis Wilson, 42 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Domestic Battery – 1st Offense. Arresting Agency: RSPD.