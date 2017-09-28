Sweetwater County Arrests: September 27, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Arthur Maestas, 57 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury. Arresting Agency: SCSO.

Michal Johnson, 24 of Green River, WY, Sentenced – Warrant Arrest. Arresting Agency: SCSO.

Alyssa Richards, 27 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III, and Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense. Arresting Agency: RSPD.

Dirk Fullmer, 46 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Domestic Battery – 1st Offense. Arresting Agency: RSPD.

Kayla White, 23 of Basin, WY, was arrested for alleged Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense, Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver), and Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View. Arresting Agency: RSPD.