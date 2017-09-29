Sweetwater County Arrests: September 28, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Dusty Davison, 35 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat, 4 counts, Domestic Battery – 1st Offense, 5 counts, and Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000. Arresting Agency: SCSO.

Donovan Cleveland, 48 of Rock Springs, WY, Probation Violation authority to arrest (with PC) pending further proceedings or statement of PO. Arresting Agency: SCSO.

Dakota Failoni, 24 of Green River, WY, was arrested for alleged Unlawful Contact – Recklessly Causes Bodily Injury. Arresting Agency: GRPD.

Dallan Laws, 24 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense. Arresting Agency: SCSO.

John Leaf, 26 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense, and Probation Violation authority to arrest (with PC) pending further proceedings or statement of PO. Arresting Agency: SCSO.

Jennifer Trujillo, 29 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense, and Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug. Arresting Agency: RSPD.

Brooke Whitby, 20 of Bedford, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI – Youthful Offender – Alcohol of 0.02% or More -1st Offense. Arresting Agency: RSPD.