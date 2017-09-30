Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: September 29, 2017

September 30, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

Jina Fletcher

Jina Fletcher, 19 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense. Arresting Agency: RSPD.

 

Dalmada Cabral

Dalmada Cabral, 38 of Rock Springs, WY, Warrant Arrest. Arresting Agency: SCSO.

 

Rose Anthony

Rose Anthony, 53 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense. Arresting Agency: RSPD.

 

Donald Moates

Donald Moates, 49 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Drunk in Public – 1st Offense. Arresting Agency: RSPD.

 

Jeffrey Grossman

Jeffrey Grossman, 49 of Rock Springs, WY was arrested for alleged DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense, and Throwing Burning Substance from Vehicle. Arresting Agency: WHP.

 

Kevin Covarrubias

Kevin Covarrubias, 26 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense. Arresting Agency: RSPD.

 

Uriel Jacobo_Parra

Uriel Jacobo-Parra, 22 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Drunk in Public – 1st Offense. Arresting Agency: RSPD.

 

Stephen Kiskis

Stephen Kiskis, 48 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense, and Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III. Arresting Ageny: RSPD.

 

Patricia Guillen

Patricia Guillen, 37 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense, and Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense. Arresting Agency: RSPD.

 

 

 

