Sweetwater County Arrests: September 29-30, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

OVERY, DANNY EVAN Age: 53

Address: SUPERIOR, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-09-30

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #3040, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #3039, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #3038, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-09-30SCSO

FALL, EDWARD LEWIS Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-09-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #3037, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Limitations on Backing – Safely Status: PENDING, Bond: #3036, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-09-30RSPD

AIMONE, SKYLER FELIX Age: 36

Address: FORT BRIDGER, WY

Booking: 2018-09-29

Released: 2018-09-29 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #3031, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



VANARSDOL, LEONARD RICHARD Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-09-29

Released: 2018-09-29 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS

Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #3032, SURETY OR CASH, $880, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #3032, SURETY OR CASH, $880, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open Container in the Streets Prohibited Status: PENDING, Bond: #3032, SURETY OR CASH, $880, Court: RS Municipal Court



MARCOFULTON, RONNIE JACKSON Age: 26

Address: VISALIA, CA

Booking: 2018-09-29

Released: 2018-09-29 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #3033, SURETY OR CASH, $1030, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #3033, SURETY OR CASH, $1030, Court: RS Municipal Court

Turning Movements and Signals – Signal 100′ Before Turn Status: PENDING, Bond: #3033, SURETY OR CASH, $1030, Court: RS Municipal Court



SULTER, BRIAN CHRISTOPHER Age: 31

Address: FORT LARAMIE, WY

Booking: 2018-09-29

Released: 2018-09-29 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #3034, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #3034, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court



TUNGET, JEREMY ALAN Age: 25

Address: SANDY, UT

Booking: 2018-09-29

Released: 2018-09-29 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #3035, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court